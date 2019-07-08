Apple’s iOS 13 beta adds Face ID, Touch ID sign-in for iCloud, also available on macOS beta

Apple is testing a new feature in its iOS 13 beta that allows users to log onto iCloud using Face ID and Touch ID. The feature is also said to be part of iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina.

According to 9to5Mac, beta users of Apple’s latest operating system will see a new pop-up asking if they’d prefer to sign into Apple ID with biometrics. The feature will essentially allow users with compatible devices such as touch-bar MacBook Pro to use Touch ID to log on. Users, however, need iOS 13 on to get started with the latest feature.

The latest feature appears to be part of Apple’s new sign-in module called “Sign in with Apple.” Touted as more secure way of signing in, the tool will allow users to sign in to Apple applications and third-party apps. Apple promises that the new tool will help prevent companies from tracking users.

Biometric sign-in, however, is certainly not a new concept. Microsoft has been offering ‘Windows Hello’ facial recognition on Windows 10 for quite some time. With Windows Hello, users can sign-in with their face or fingerprint scan. Popular apps like iHeartRadio and Dropbox also support Windows Hello.

According to Engadget, Face ID and Touch ID scan-based log-ins are more convenient for users. The feature can also be considered more secure as it reduces the possibilities of cyber criminals retrieving your login details through keylogger and other snooping practices.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 09:57 IST