Apple’s iPhone shipments in India saw 55% surge in Jan-Feb 2020: Report

Apple saw a massive 55% surge in iPhone shipments to the Indian market in January and February in 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to a new report by research firm CMR. The growth was driven by a strong demand for iPhone 11 and other new models, added the report.

Apple iPhone 11 and XR remained the most shipped iPhones in the first two months of 2020. “Apple iPhone shipments in India grew over 55 per cent in the first two months of 2020. Will need to assess March and beyond for full impact of coronavirus,” Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, told IANS.

The report notes that Apple has seen a dramatic shift in its fortunes in India after mid-2019 as it increased focus on its local manufacturing. Aggressive pricing and better channel strategies also helped Apple.

“Apart from increased local manufacturing, Apple found favour with customers, with its prudent pricing and refined channel strategies. In 2019, Apple’s shipments grew 17 per cent (year-on-year), on the back of the successful iPhone 11, and the iPhone XR. Apple’s shipments grew 17 per cent (YoY),” Ram added.

According to the CMR report, Apple’s shipments in India were unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak that has hit the supply chains in China and other parts of the world.

For the calendar year 2019, Apple’s India shipments grew by a healthy 17 per cent. Local manufacturing, prudent pricing and refined go-to-market strategies helped Apple attain market success.

Meanwhile, the uber-premium smartphone segment (Rs 1 lakh and above) in India grew 23 per cent (year-on-year) in 2019 and Apple which actually created the uber-premium segment in India, contributed 85 per cent of the shipments with iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

Given that the smartphone is an extension of one’’s lifestyle, today’’s affluent consumers, and mostly early tech adopters, are seeking the latest and the best.

“For instance, Apple iPhone loyalists have embraced the latest iPhone 11 Pro Max,” Ram noted.

Thrust on manufacturing high-end iPhones locally along with the first-ever flagship retail store would give Apple a booster in the price-sensitive smartphone market in 2020.

(with inputs from IANS)