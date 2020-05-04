Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro launch: India price revealed

tech

Updated: May 04, 2020 20:43 IST

Apple has just unveiled its new 13-inch MacBook Pro in India, and the base price starts at Rs 1,22,990. In the US, the laptop is already up for pre-orders and starts at $1,299 (roughly Rs 98,300). There are three other variants that are priced at $1,499 (Rs 1,13,000 approx), $1,799 (Rs 1,36,000 approx) and $1,999 (Rs 1,51,000 approx) based on RAM and storage capacities. Apple is yet to reveal the India prices of the other three variants.

The new MacBook Pro has a 13.3-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology, 2560x1600 resolution, 500 nits brightness level, P3 colour gamut support and True Tone technology. Powering it is the Intel 10th generation Core i5 processor with up to 1TB storage, which can be configured to 4TB as well, along with 32GB RAM support. The base model features 8GB RAM, which can be configured to 16GB.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020). ( Apple )

With four Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports, the new MacBook Pro supports DisplayPort and USB 3.1 Gen 2.

One of the highlights of this laptop is the Magic Keyboard. Apple has brought back the popular scissor-style keys that have more travel time and are comfortable to type on. Even the recently launched MacBook Air has the same keyboard. For those unaware, the Butterfly keys that came in MacBooks until last year failed to get a positive feedback from customers due to several issues.

Some of the other features include stereo speakers, support for Dolby Atmos playback, three-mic array and 3.5mm headphone jack. As for the battery, the laptop is backed by a 58 watt hour battery and is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of web browsing. You get a 61W USB Type-C power adapter inside the box.