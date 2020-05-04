Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro may launch today: Expected price, specs and more

tech

Updated: May 04, 2020 17:44 IST

Apple is likely to launch its updated version of 13-inch MacBook Pro later today, according to one of the highly accurate tipsters, Jon Prosser. Prosser tweeted about the laptop launch early last month and has now quoted the same post saying “Incoming. Today’s the day.” As per his previous tweet, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is codenamed J223 and will be an upgrade over the current 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The laptop details were leaked few days back when a Twitter user named @_rogame discovered it in 3D Mark benchmarks. As per the benchmark results, the 13-inch MacBook Pro may feature 10th-generation Core i7-10689G7 processor clocked at 2.3GHz (base) and 4.1GHz (boost) along with 32GB RAM and 4TB SSD. There was a different model tested back in February, featuring 2TB inbuilt storage.

New config tested (2020 13" Macbook Pro)

> i7-1068NG7 2.3GHz base 4.1GHz boost

> 32GB of RAM

> 4TB SSD https://t.co/XmLXiz5jFT — _rogame (@_rogame) April 29, 2020

It is being said that since Apple will be switching from Intel Whiskey Lake-U processors to Ice Lake-U, it will be a significant performance boost. Reports assume the device to cost over $3000, which roughly translates to Rs 2.2 Lacs. For those unaware, the current model of 13-inch MacBook Pro in India is priced at Rs 1,19,900 for the base variant.

We assume the device to have a better battery life with slight upgrades in the display and audio sections. There is no word on the company’s 14-inch MacBook Pro’s refreshed model though.

Talking about launches, if Prosser’s information is true, this will be Apple’s second laptop launch in a month after the refreshed 13-inch MacBook Air. The device was unveiled last month at Rs 92,990 in India. Apple also updated its Mac Mini with more storage capacity. The 256GB is now available for Rs 74,900 while the 512GB model is priced at Rs 105,900.