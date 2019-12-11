Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro goes on sale, prices start at Rs 1,99,990

tech

Apple’s newest MacBook Pro 16-inch went on sale in India last week and comes with a newly designed keyboard and 80% better overall performance as compared to the older 15-inch MacBook Pro that it is replacing.

The new MacBook Pro is available in all Apple-authorised outlets and online on Amazon and Flipkart.

The latest MacBook Pro comes with two processor options – a 2.6Ghz 6-core Intel Core i7 and a 2.3GHz 8-core Intel Core i9. Both these options come with a 16GB RAM.

The 16-inch display is an IPS LED backlit display with a Retina resolution of 3072X1920 pixels (226ppi). It is rated at 500 nit brightness and supports P3 wide colour gamut. Apple has said that all the units being shipped will be individually calibrated for white point, gamma and primary colour accuracy before being sent out.

The laptop will run the macOS Catalina and with 9th gen Intel Core processors under the hood. It has a maximum clock speed of up to 4.8GHz. If the 16GB RAM that it ships with is not enough for you, you have the options for configuring its build with options up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to an 8TB SSD.

Graphics options include the Intel UHD Graphics 630, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M and 5500M with up to 8GB DDR6 memory and automatics graphics switching.

This MacBook Pro uses the scissor switch keyboard design and not the butterfly keyboard. The former is more economical as well as reliable when compared to the butterfly keyboard and features 1mm key travel along with a rubber dome for a springy response. Apple has also placed a physical escape key and an inverted-T cursor button. The focus has been on a comfortable keyboard layout.

The new MacBook Pro comes with a new, more comfortable keyboard as compared to the 15-inch MacBook Pro ( Apple )

Like the last Pro, this new one also comes with a Touch Bar with Touch ID fingerprint sensor, force touch and multi touch support, accelerators and pressure-sensitive drawing. There is also the Apple T2 security chip.

For connectivity it features four Thunderbolt 3 ports that support DisplayPort and USB 3.1 Gen2 output. And there is a 3.5mm audio out, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 720p FaceTime HD camera.

There is a 100WHr lithium polymer battery to power the laptop and it will ship with a 2m power cable and a 96W USB Type-C charger. Apple claims that the new Pro can offer up to 11 hours of web browsing or video playback, and up to 30 days of standby time.

Amazon is selling the 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, Core i7 variant at a discounted price of Rs 1,89,990 (down from Rs. 199,900). The Core i9 variant is also available at a discounted price of Rs 2,29,990 (down from Rs. 2,39,900) on Amazon for the 16GB RAM, 1TB storage variant.

Meanwhile, Apple-authorised stores are selling the new 16-inch MacBook Pro model bundled with no-cost EMI offers and cashback worth up to Rs 7,000 for HDFC Bank cardholders across India

While Apple has essentially discontinued the 15-inch MacBook Pro models, Amazon and Flipkart continue to sell them in India.