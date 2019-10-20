e-paper
Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro shows up in the latest Catalina beta

Apple is said to be swapping its problematic butterfly keyboard and a scissor-switch keyboard for the improved durability in this 16-inch MacBook Pro.

tech Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
CEO Tim Cook speaks at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
CEO Tim Cook speaks at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam(REUTERS)
         

New icons hidden in the latest macOS Catalina 10.15.1 beta has disclosed a new MacBook Pro, labelled as “MacBookPro 16.1”, in works. The icon looks similar to the 15-inch MacBook Pro asset that was included in previous versions of macOS.

The notebook was depicted in both silver and space gray with “16” in both file names presumably referring to the larger 16-inch display MacBook Pro, MacRumors reported on Friday.

The upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro may feature narrower bezels, the icons suggests.

The Cupertino-based company is said to be swapping its problematic butterfly keyboard and a scissor-switch keyboard for the improved durability in this 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple has several products lined up for its October event, including a 16-inch MacBook Pro, refreshed iPad Pro model along with Apple Tags. As per the report, the 16-inch MacBook Pro may feature a 3072×1920 resolution display.

The company might upgrade 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro high-end tablets this time. The A13 Bionic chip, debuting in the iPhone 11 lineup, will also make it to the iPad Pro. It might launch its item tracker similar to Apple Tags.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 13:54 IST

