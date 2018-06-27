Apple’s new AirPods case could wirelessly charge iPhones too

Apple is reportedly working on a new AirPods case which will wirelessly charge iPhones.

“The product could be available as soon as the end of this year, however, the schedule is still subject to change,” Nikkei Asian Review reported, quoting an industry source familiar with the plan.

Apple hasn’t responded to this report as yet.

Apple’s new rumoured product if ever released will be able to charge the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

The company is also expected to commercially release the AirPower wireless charging mat this year. AirPower was unveiled last year, and this product can wirelessly charge AirPods, Apple Watch and compatible iPhones at the same time.

Apple is also reportedly working on a new version of its AirPods which will come packed with features. A Bloomberg report claims that the new AirPods will feature noise cancellation along with a longer wireless range.

Apple is also said to make its AirPods resistant against rain and sweat. Apple could launch its new AirPods somewhere around early 2019.