Apple event LIVE: New Mac mini, iPad Pro announced

Apple is all set to host its second product launch event for this year. Apple is expected to update its iPad and MacBook lineup along with an upgrade to the Mac mini after four years.

Unlike past Apple events, this one holds something fancy and different. The ‘Apple Special Event’ will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. We’re yet to see what Apple has in store for us at its product launch.

Speaking about what’s in store, Apple is expected to launch a new iPad Pro with radical changes and features. According to a Blommberg report, the new iPad Pro will feature an edge-to-edge display with slimmer bezels. Apple is also expected to remove the Home button and integrate Face ID on the iPad Pro.

Another interesting product launch would be an entry-level laptop. Apple is expected to launch an upgrade to its cheapest and thinnest MacBook series, the MacBook Air. Apple will also most likely unveil a new Mac mini after a long hiatus of four years.

Apple’s product launch will be live streamed on the company’s website. The event will begin at 10:00 am EDT in the US which would be 7:30 pm IST for folks in India.

There’s quite a lot expected at Apple’s event. Stay tuned for live updates.

8:02PM IST Mac mini: Price The new Mac mini starts at $799 with pre-orders starting today. It will be available next week.





7:56PM IST Mac mini announced Apple announces the new Mac mini in a new Space Gray finish. The new Mac mini comes with 64GB of storage, all-flash storage and SSD storage up to 2TB.





7:55PM IST MacBook Air: Price, availability Apple MacBook Air is priced at $1,119. It can be pre-ordered starting today and it will be available next wee.





7:51PM IST MacBook Air 2018: Build design Apple’s new MacBook Air is made with 100% recycled aluminium.





7:49PM IST Thinner than previous MacBook Air Apple’s new MacBook is even thinner 15.3mm weighing 2.75 pounds and has 17% less volume than its predecessor.





7:48PM IST Apple MacBook 2018: Hardware Apple’s new MacBook Air is equipped with two Thunderbolt ports. It is powered 8th generation dual-core Intel processor with 16GB of memory and up to 1.5TB SSD support.





7:46PM IST MacBook Air 2018: Specs The new MacBook Air has been redesigned with thinner bezels. Apple has done away with aluminum bezels on the new MacBook Air. It features a13.3-inch Retina display with 4 million pixels resolution and 48% more colour. The new MacBook Air also features Touch ID embedded on the keyboard, and protected by Apple’s T2 security. It features Apple’s 3rd generation keyboard with back-lit keys and ForceTouch trackpad.





7:41PM IST New MacBook Air announced Apple announces a new MacBook Air featuring a Retina Display.





7:36PM IST Apple event begins Tim Cook takes the stage at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Cook says that there are 100 million Mac users globally.





7:27PM IST Entry-level laptop Another Mac product expected to launch is a new MacBook. Apple’s new MacBook will be an entry-level laptop possibly an upgrade to the MacBook series. This MacBook will feature a 13-inch display with an unspecified but higher resolution. It will also have thinner bezels.





7:21PM IST New Mac mini After a long hiatus of four years, Apple will launch a new Mac mini. The last Mac mini was launched in 2014. Apple’s new Mac mini is said to be focused on professionals. It will be powered by a new processor and features.



