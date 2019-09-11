e-paper
Apple’s new iPhone 11: Starts at Rs 64,900, Pro version has 3 cameras

The 11 series of the iPhone consists of three models - the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Tech giant Apple launched the new series of its flagship model, the iPhone. The 11 series of the iPhone consists of three models - the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The biggest design change has been witnessed in the Pro line-up. Apple has incorporated a three-camera module into the iPhone Pro variants. The company is also claiming longer battery life compared to the previous models. Watch the full video to know the other specifications, as well as the price.

 

