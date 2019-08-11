e-paper
Apple’s next-gen iPad Pro to feature triple rear cameras: Report

The latest iPad Pro model feature single camera with 12MP sensor and the latest iPad Mini, iPad Air and iPad come with 8 MP sensors.

tech Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Apple’s new iPad Pro may get multiple rear cameras
Apple’s new iPad Pro may get multiple rear cameras(REUTERS)
         

Apple could bring a multiple camera array on the back of its upcoming line-up of iPad Pros, reports suggest. While the next iPad Pro could come with three rear cameras, the regular 10.2-inch iPad might come with a dual-camera system, The Verge reported on Saturday.

Even though Apple has updated its iPhones with dual-camera systems, the company has not added multiple camera options to its tablets as yet. The latest iPad Pro has a single camera with 12MP sensor and the latest iPad Mini, iPad Air and iPad come with 8 MP sensors.

The multiple-camera system for iPads could be part of Apple’s Augmented Reality (AR) ambitions, the report noted. Reports suggest that not just iPads but upcoming iPhones would also be featuring a triple rear camera array.

Expected around September this year, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 line-up is speculated to feature company’s new A13 chip, sport a new Taptic Engine and a lightning port for audio and charging.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 15:23 IST

