Home / Tech / Apple’s over-ear headphones and AirPods X to launch this year

Apple’s over-ear headphones and AirPods X to launch this year

Apple might phase out the Beats brand entirely

tech Updated: Apr 08, 2020 20:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Apple iPhone7 and AirPods are displayed during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 7, 2016. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach/Files
The Apple iPhone7 and AirPods are displayed during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 7, 2016. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach/Files(Reuters)
         

Apple always sold EarPods earphones as a bundle with its iPhones till about 2016 when they launched the Apple AirPods. Apple has launched the second-gen AirPods and the AirPods pro since. The company is now looking to add to its audio line-up this year with new over-ear headphones and a new version of the AirPods. These are expected to launch later this year according to a new report.

According to tipster Jon Prosser, Apple is working on two new products code-named B515 and B517. These could be Apple’s over-ear headphones and the new AirPods X. The over-ear headphones should launch at WWDC 2020 and the AirPods X might come around September or October this year alongside the iPhone 12 series.  

Prosser has also mentioned that the over-ear headphones will be priced at around $350 (Rs 26,500 approx). This means that they are going to compete with the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. The AirPods X might be priced around $200 (Rs 15,150 approx) and will be positioned between the second gen AirPods and the AirPods Pro.

The tipster also made another observation - the phasing out of Beats. Apple had acquired Beats in 2014 for $3 billion and has kept the audio brand going with new launches, prime space in stores both online and offline. However, Apple expanding its core brand’s audio portfolio indicates that they might be looking to phase out Beats soon.

Delhi’s lockdown call tomorrow at big meet called by Lt Guv Anil Baijal
Maharashtra reports 8 coronavirus deaths, 117 positive cases in a day
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
20 coronavirus hotspots sealed in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news
