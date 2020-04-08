Apple’s over-ear headphones and AirPods X to launch this year

tech

Apple always sold EarPods earphones as a bundle with its iPhones till about 2016 when they launched the Apple AirPods. Apple has launched the second-gen AirPods and the AirPods pro since. The company is now looking to add to its audio line-up this year with new over-ear headphones and a new version of the AirPods. These are expected to launch later this year according to a new report.

According to tipster Jon Prosser, Apple is working on two new products code-named B515 and B517. These could be Apple’s over-ear headphones and the new AirPods X. The over-ear headphones should launch at WWDC 2020 and the AirPods X might come around September or October this year alongside the iPhone 12 series.

You ready for this? 👀



Apple Over-Ear Headphones

Codename: B515

(Think Beats 700)

$350

Aimed for WWDC



AirPods X

Codename: B517

For sports/running

(think Beats X)

~$200

Aimed for Sept/Oct



☝️ Probably what DigiTimes thought was "AirsPods Pro Lite"



End goal: phase out Beats 🤫 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 7, 2020

Prosser has also mentioned that the over-ear headphones will be priced at around $350 (Rs 26,500 approx). This means that they are going to compete with the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. The AirPods X might be priced around $200 (Rs 15,150 approx) and will be positioned between the second gen AirPods and the AirPods Pro.

The tipster also made another observation - the phasing out of Beats. Apple had acquired Beats in 2014 for $3 billion and has kept the audio brand going with new launches, prime space in stores both online and offline. However, Apple expanding its core brand’s audio portfolio indicates that they might be looking to phase out Beats soon.