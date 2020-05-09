Apple’s over-ear headphones may be called AirPods Studio

tech

Updated: May 09, 2020 20:24 IST

Apple is expected to launch its new AirPods, AirPods Pro and the over-ear headphones later this year. Plenty of rumours have been doing the rounds about what these new AirPods might be and according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and a Bloomberg report, the over-ear headphones will feature a unique magnetic design and come with swappable magnetic parts.

Very reliable Apple tipster Jon Prosser tweeted today that the over-ear Apple headphone will be called the AirPods Studio:

Looks like Apple is sticking with the "AirPods" branding for their new over-ear headphones.



AirPods Studio

Codename: B515

$349 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 9, 2020

Prosser suggests these new audibles will be priced at $349 (Rs 26,350 approx).

Going by Prosser’s tweet, Apple is sticking to the AirPods moniker and that might mean the company is going to phase out Beats as Prosser had tweeted earlier last month.

You ready for this? 👀



Apple Over-Ear Headphones

Codename: B515

(Think Beats 700)

$350

Aimed for WWDC



AirPods X

Codename: B517

For sports/running

(think Beats X)

~$200

Aimed for Sept/Oct



☝️ Probably what DigiTimes thought was "AirsPods Pro Lite"



End goal: phase out Beats 🤫 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 7, 2020

Kuo is of the opinion that these will be high-end headphones so one can assume it might not be as affordable as AirPods. Apple has reportedly created two variations of the unannounced earphones. While one has leather fabrics, the other one sports lighter materials and is more suited for the ‘fitness’ category.

Prototypes of the headphones that have been spotted come with a retro look with oval-shaped ear cups that swivel and a headband connected by thin, metal arms. The arms stem from the top of the ear cups rather than the sides, sources have said.

The ear pads and headband padding attach to the frame of the headphones magnetically so they can be replaced by the user. That approach is similar to some headphones from Master & Dynamic and Bowers & Wilkins, though those models only have magnetic ear pads. Apple’s more modular design will allow users to customise their headphones like they do with the Apple Watch. The design may also mean the same set of headphones would be convertible from comfort to fitness use and back again, sources said.