Home / Tech / Apple’s ‘packed’ product roadmap for 2020-21 revealed

Apple’s ‘packed’ product roadmap for 2020-21 revealed

Apple has planned a bunch of new launches including new headphones, AirTags tracker, 5G and many more. The launch schedule may depend on the Covid-19 situation.

tech Updated: Apr 20, 2020 09:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
iPhone SE isn’t the only big announcement Apple has planned for the year
iPhone SE isn’t the only big announcement Apple has planned for the year(Apple)
         

Apple has a packed product roadmap for 2020-21 which spans across smartphones, smart speakers, and accessories such as AirTags, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Already, details about some of these products have emerged online. For instance, Apple is working on new over-ear wireless headphones.

Gurman hinted that the launch of these products may depend on the Covid-19. The global pandemic has hit companies such as Apple hard with supply chain and sales disrupted around the world.

Apple launched the iPhone SE last week though. For India, it did not reveal the availability details and is reportedly postponing the delivery date in some markets.

 

“The Apple pipeline is planned to be packed into 2021. New MBP, new iPad Air and entry iPad, iMac, new Watches, 4+ new iPhones, HomePod mini, AirTags, Apple TV, new AirPods, over ear headphones, in-display TouchID, MiniLED, 5G, ARM Mac transitions... let’s see if Covid has impact,” he said in a tweet.

ALSO READ: Apple to reportedly launch new AirPods alongside MacBook Pro next month

Gurman pointed out Apple’s other ambitious projects that were expected to be available commercially. Notable ones include VR and AR headsets, bundled subscription services, and internet satellites.

Apple CEO Tim Cook last week addressed the employees about the company’s plans to return to work. During the meeting, Cook called the Covid-19 pandemic an “uncertain and stressful moment” and hoped the company will make a strong comeback.

“If we stay focused on doing what we do best, if we keep investing, if we manage the business wisely and make decisions collaboratively, if we take care of our teams, if our teams take care of their work, I don’t see any reason to be anything but optimistic,” Cook told staff.

