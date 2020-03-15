Apple’s Powerbeats 4 earphones up for sale ahead of official announcement

tech

Since past few months it is being rumored that Apple’s Beats division will launch a new ‘Powerbeats’ earphone but the details have been scarce till today. Now, one of the users have found the rumoured ‘Powerbeats 4’ earphones up for grabs in one of the Walmart stores in the US before the official announcement. The Powerbeats 4, as seen in the image tweeted by the users, is supposed to come in three colour iterations – Red, Black and White. The retail packs of all three show $149 (roughly Rs 11,000) as the price.

@9to5mac @MacRumors did the new Beats Powerbeats drop without announcement? these were found in my local Walmart in Rochester NY. pic.twitter.com/oiqDD20dcB — 𝗲𝗱𝗱𝗶𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝗽 🎈 (@eddiezus) March 14, 2020

One can notice that Powerbeats 4 is a wired earphone and has the same design as the previously launched Powerbeats Pro earphones. The top corner of the retail box also gives away a small piece of information on the battery life – up to 15 hours. However, that is likely in ideal conditions. Rumours indicate that the new earphones feature Apple’s H1 chipset, which also means it could bring ‘Hey Siri’ voice command on board. Even the Powerbeats Pro use the same processor.

The images of Powerbeats 4 surfaced on the web a few days ago as well via the WinFuture website and the latest piece of news just re-confirms the design. The first hint of Powerbeats 4 dropped back in Janaury when it appeared in some iOS codes. Last month, the earphone appeared in FCC listing as well.

Although the launch date is not out, the fact that the device is already in retail shops, means that the official announcement can happen at any time. For what’s worth, Apple was already said to be hosting an event this month. The Powerbeats 4 could be one of the announcements alongside the much anticipated iPhone 9 (also tipped as the iPhone SE 2).