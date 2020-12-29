e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Tech / Apple’s revamped Maps starts rolling out in US

Apple’s revamped Maps starts rolling out in US

The updated Apple Maps uses only the data collected by the iPhone maker and can push updates in realtime and has much more detailed features for users

tech Updated: Dec 29, 2019 17:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Apple starts rolling out revamped Maps in US
Apple starts rolling out revamped Maps in US (REUTERS)
         

Apple Inc has rolled out the hugely revamped Apple Maps, on which it was working for over an year, in central and southeast US.

The revamped Apple Maps, which uses only the data collected by the iPhone maker, can push updates in realtime and has much more detailed features for users, 9to5Mac reported on Friday.

In June 2018, the company had said the results of this effort would show up first in the next iOS 12 beta for San Francisco and the Bay Area, before being expanded to Northern California later in the year.

The end-goal for the new Apple Maps, according to the company, was to be based entirely on Apple-collected data, and not a combination of external data providers.

It’s doing this by using the first-party data gathered by iPhones with a privacy-first methodology and its own fleet of cars packed with sensors and cameras, TechCrunch had earlier reported.

tags
top news
UP govt inhuman, charges against activist baseless, says Priyanka Gandhi
UP govt inhuman, charges against activist baseless, says Priyanka Gandhi
Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM, opposition leaders cheer him on
Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM, opposition leaders cheer him on
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
3 Indians killed, 13 injured in Egypt road accident
3 Indians killed, 13 injured in Egypt road accident
Priyanka Gandhi gets a shout out from husband Robert Vadra after row with UP cops
Priyanka Gandhi gets a shout out from husband Robert Vadra after row with UP cops
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
India’s biggest detention camp nears completion
India’s biggest detention camp nears completion
Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away in Karnataka
Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away in Karnataka
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech