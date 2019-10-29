Apple’s rumoured tracking tag ‘AirTag’ confirmed in iOS 13.2 update

tech

Apple has been rumoured to be launching a tile-like item tracker for months, now with the release of iOS 13.2 it is confirmed that the device will be called “AirTag”.

A folder within the filesystem for the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system possibly confirms the name “AirTag” for the new device, 9To5Mac reported on Monday.

The folder doesn’t have any details on the features, but it looks like the AirTags which will be paired with a user’s iPhone just like AirPods and will allow users to track any item using the Find My app.

Additionally, the folder also includes a video asset named “BatterySwap” which means AirTags will have a replaceable battery.

Also included in iOS 13.2 are three images of new battery cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The case images looks pretty similar to the battery cases for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The company announced the new AirPods Pro on Monday, for Rs 24,900 with active noise cancellation and superior, immersive sound in a lightweight, in-ear design. AirPods Pro will start shipping on October 30 and will be available through Apple Premium Resellers soon.

AirPods Pro require Apple devices running on iOS 13.2 or later, iPadOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later.

