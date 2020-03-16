e-paper
Apple's security restrictions are hampering employee productivity at home

Apple’s security restrictions are hampering employee productivity at home

Apple workers at home realise that slow home network speeds and confusing security restrictions are impacting their ability to work effectively.

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 12:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Jose
A woman enters Apple Inc.'s headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S.
A woman enters Apple Inc.'s headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S.(Bloomberg)
         

Apple’s security restrictions, strict guidelines and secrecy around its products have left several employees in the lurch as they take work home owing to new coronavirus fears.

Apple workers at home realise that slow home network speeds and confusing security restrictions are impacting their ability to work effectively, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Software developers who were sent home have been complaining about what work they are allowed to perform remotely.

Other employees have been unable to access key internal systems from home due to Apple’s stringent security policies.

Also read: Coronavirus: Apple CEO talks about China stores, steps to keep employees safe and more

Apple’s own internal networking and infrastructure is built to keep outsiders from breaking in, and this seems to include employees as well, reports AppleInsider.

As Apple adjusts its security guidelines, some employees still show up to the office to work as hardware hardware cannot be removed from Apple Park.

“It’s all about lowering the density,” at Apple Park, one employee was quoted as saying.

Apple on March 6 suggested its employees on the California campuses to work from home as an “extra precaution” eve as new coronavirus cases spread on the west coast in the US, especially Seattle area.

In an updated statement, Tim Cook said that all of Apple offices are moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China.

Also read: Coronavirus: Apple to accept apps from credible sources only; bans COVID-19-themed entertainment, game apps

“That means team members should work remotely if their job allows, and those whose work requires them to be on site should follow guidance to maximize interpersonal space,” he added.

“Extensive, deep cleaning will continue at all sites. In all our offices, we are rolling out new health screenings and temperature checks,” said Cook.

--IANS

na/in

