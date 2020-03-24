e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Apple’s Siri can now give advice on coronavirus, works for US users for now

Apple’s Siri can now give advice on coronavirus, works for US users for now

Apple’s users in the US can get assistance from the Siri voice assistant on Covid-19.

tech Updated: Mar 24, 2020 12:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Apple has updated its voice assistant Siri to answer queries on coronavirus.
Apple has updated its voice assistant Siri to answer queries on coronavirus.(Reuters/Robert Galbraith)
         

Apple has updated its Siri voice assistant to help users to be more informed about the Covid-19 pandemic. The voice assistant can now answer your queries such as “How do I know if I have coronavirus” or “Do I have coronavirus?”

Apart from answering basic queries about the coronavirus, Apple’s updated Siri also gives advice based on the symptoms. Siri also asks you about experiencing symptoms. Some of the suggestions include self isolation or reaching out to healthcare providers.

The feature is live for users in the US. According to CNBC, Siri’s responses are sourced from the information available on the US’ Public Health Service, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For users in India, Siri directs users to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website. According to The Verge, UK users are also directed to the related UK government website.

The update to Siri comes shortly after Google added similar features to Google Assistant (Google Home). Amazon has also updated Alexa (Echo smart speakers). Google is taking some extra initiatives such as a dedicated informational website, tips for washing hands on Assistant, and updated search console among others. Microsoft has also launched interactive tracking maps for coronavirus.

As far as Apple goes, the company has already announced donating millions of masks for health professionals fighting the pandemic.

“Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you,” Tim Cook said in a tweet.

top news
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
Govt readying economic package to help during corona lockdown: Fin Min
Govt readying economic package to help during corona lockdown: Fin Min
Omar Abdullah, in detention since August 5 last year, to be released
Omar Abdullah, in detention since August 5 last year, to be released
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared of CAA protesters, some detained
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared of CAA protesters, some detained
Keeper, opener: 3 Ganguly captaincy decisions that changed Indian cricket
Keeper, opener: 3 Ganguly captaincy decisions that changed Indian cricket
16 private labs can now conduct coronavirus tests
16 private labs can now conduct coronavirus tests
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
James Bond’s favourite carmaker comes up with its most potent V6 engine ever
James Bond’s favourite carmaker comes up with its most potent V6 engine ever
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesPunjab Covid-19Coronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech