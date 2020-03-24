Apple’s Siri can now give advice on coronavirus, works for US users for now

tech

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 12:20 IST

Apple has updated its Siri voice assistant to help users to be more informed about the Covid-19 pandemic. The voice assistant can now answer your queries such as “How do I know if I have coronavirus” or “Do I have coronavirus?”

Apart from answering basic queries about the coronavirus, Apple’s updated Siri also gives advice based on the symptoms. Siri also asks you about experiencing symptoms. Some of the suggestions include self isolation or reaching out to healthcare providers.

The feature is live for users in the US. According to CNBC, Siri’s responses are sourced from the information available on the US’ Public Health Service, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For users in India, Siri directs users to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website. According to The Verge, UK users are also directed to the related UK government website.

The update to Siri comes shortly after Google added similar features to Google Assistant (Google Home). Amazon has also updated Alexa (Echo smart speakers). Google is taking some extra initiatives such as a dedicated informational website, tips for washing hands on Assistant, and updated search console among others. Microsoft has also launched interactive tracking maps for coronavirus.

As far as Apple goes, the company has already announced donating millions of masks for health professionals fighting the pandemic.

“Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you,” Tim Cook said in a tweet.