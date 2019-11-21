e-paper
Apple’s smart case for iPhone 11 offers extra battery, dedicated shutter button

Apple introduces smart battery cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

tech Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple smart battery case for iPhone series launched
Apple smart battery case for iPhone series launched(Apple)
         

Apple has introduced smart cases for its latest iPhone 11 series. Currently available in the US, these smart cases bring additional battery life and have a dedicated shutter button. You can buy Apple’s new smart cases from the company’s US store. The smart cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max cost $129 (Rs 9,000 approximately).

“Engineered for iPhone 11, the Smart Battery Case gives you even longer battery life while offering great protection. Inside, a soft microfiber lining helps protect your iPhone. And on the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. A soft elastomer hinge design makes it easy to put the case on and take it off,” read the product description on Apple’s website.

A dedicated shutter button essentially allows users to launch the Camera app even if the iPhone is locked. A long press on the shutter button launches QuickTake Video. You can also use the button for capturing selfies.

As far as the additional battery life goes, Apple’s new smart cases are compatible with Qi-certified chargers. Apple claims when the case is fully charged it delivers up to 50% longer battery life. Users, however, can also use USB-PD compatible chargers for faster charging of the cases. The new smart cases are also compatible with other Lightning accessories including EarPods with lightning connector.

Apple’s smart battery case is available in white, black, and pink colour options.

