Apple’s Smart Keyboard for iPads may finally include a trackpad

tech

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 13:05 IST

Apple might be making a small but useful change in its iPad accessory by working on a keyboard that has an inbuilt trackpad as well. The report comes from The Information, which cites sources familiar with company’s plans. Apparently, Apple has been experimenting with iPad keyboard including trackpads, since years now with some prototypes even including capacitive keys. Also, the material used for this unannounced keyboard accessory could be the same as that of the current Smart Keyboard Folio that is available for the iPad Pro.

The report adds that Apple’s keyboard accessory with inbuilt trackpad is currently in mass production and may see its launch alongside the next version of iPad Pro. And Apple is being expected to refresh its iPad Pro lineup in March this year in an event rumoured to take place in the later-half of the month. The same event could also witness the launch of the Apple iPhone 9.

Also read: Apple iPhone 9 hands-on video shows an old school design

However, what will be interesting to see here is that how Apple rethinks the key spacing and layout to make more space for the trackpad. As per a report by Digitimes from January, Apple is also working on a Smart Keyboard with backlit and scissor switches. The one mentioned above could be the same keyboard or may at least come with some similar features.

But all this can only happen if Apple does plan to hold an event in March-end. Considering the number of people being affected with Coronavirus, GSMA cancelling MWC 2020 conference and Facebook cancelling its F8 developer’s conference, it is still a question if Apple will hold the March event or not.

It’s only for the time to decide. We will definitely get to know more as the date comes close.