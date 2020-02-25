Apple’s upcoming iPhone, iPad and 2021 Mac may have in-house designed processor

tech

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 18:57 IST

Apple is slowly moving towards making its custom chipsets for devices. It already has A-series processors and M-series coprocessors for the iPhones in addition to the T-grade security chip for Mac devices. But it looks like Apple has been working on cutting its dependency on Intel completely by working on its customised processor for Mac PCs and laptops. And they could be coming as soon as next year, as per noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo via Macrumours. Although the details on the processor are scarce for now, the statement by Kuo does fall in line with the previous rumours that indicated Apple to be working on an ARM-based processor that is also designed in-house.

One of the major advantages of this transition could be Apple’s ability to work as per its own will and not depend on Intel’s chip release cycles. In addition to this, moving to ARM based chips will likely let Apple run the same apps smoothly on iPhones, iPad and Mac devices. It is worth adding that iPhones and iPad tablets already run on ARM-based chip technology.

Also read: Software codes reveal Apple’s plan to ditch Intel in future Mac devices

Kuo also hinted in his investors note that Apple’s upcoming MacBook may run on the company’s own processor that is based on 5-nanometer architecture. Even this year’s 5G iPhone and iPad devices are supposed to run on the processor. “We expect that Apple’s new products in 12-18 months will adopt processors made by 5nm process, including the new 2H20 5G iPhone, new 2H20 iPad equipped with mini LED, and new 1H21 Mac equipped with the own-design processor,” said Kuo. “We think that iPhone 5G support, ‌iPad‌’s adoption of innovative mid-size panel technology, and Mac’s first adoption of the own-design processor are all Apple’s critical product and technology strategies.”

Needless to say, the new 5G iPhone, high-end iPad with mini-LED display and the upcoming Mac, all are likely to perform better with 5nm chipset as compared to current 7nm chipsets.