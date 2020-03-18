Apple’s updated MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard launched, priced at Rs 92,900

tech

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 18:19 IST

Apple on Wednesday launched an updated MacBook Air in India. Priced at Rs 92,900, the new MacBook Air will go up for pre-orders soon and be available in stores starting next week. Apple has also updated Mac Mini with more storage capacity. Apple’s new Mac Mini with 256GB is now available for Rs 74,900. The 512GB model is priced at Rs 105,900.

Apple’s new MacBook Air comes with the new Magic Keyboard. “A redesigned scissor mechanism delivers 1mm of key travel for a comfortable and stable key feel, while the new inverted-“T” arrangement for the arrow keys makes them easier to find without looking down,” said the company on its website.

It has a 13-inch Retina Display, Touch ID, and runs on macOS Catalina. Featuring the latest 10th-generation Intel Core processors up to 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz, Apple MacBook Air is said to deliver up to two-fold faster performance than the predecessor. The Intel Iris Plus Graphics is said to deliver up to 80% faster graphics performance.

The new MacBook Air comes with built-in Continuity features to support iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch ( Apple )

Apple MacBook Air comes with 256 storage (for the base model). It also supports up to 2TB SSD. The company says the storage capacity has been doubled compared to the previous generation models. Apple’s new laptop also features Apple T2 Security Chip for privacy. The chip is also responsible for the security of Touch ID information.

The new device features a three-mic array for better sound quality during voice/video calls. There’s also stereo speakers for enhanced audio experience. It houses Thunderbolt 3 port for faster data transfer. The new MacBook Air comes with support for up to 6K external display as well.

“From students and consumers buying their first computer to customers looking to upgrade, everyone loves the Mac, and they especially love MacBook Air. Today we’re giving it a huge update, with two times faster performance, the new Magic Keyboard, double the storage, a new lower price of Rs 9,2900,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing. “With its stunning, thin and light design, brilliant Retina display, all-day battery life and the power and ease-of-use of macOS, MacBook Air is the world’s best consumer notebook.”