Home / Tech / Apple says it shipped 7.5 million face shields to healthcare workers around the globe

Apple says it shipped 7.5 million face shields to healthcare workers around the globe

Apple said that it would continue to ship more than 1 million face shields to doctors, nurses and medical personnel every week.

tech Updated: May 01, 2020 13:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple was sourcing more than 30 million N95 masks for frontline workers around the world.(REUTERS)
         

Apple earlier this month announced that it was working with its partners to make its own face shields and ship them to healthcare workers. Now, the company has announced that it has shipped 7.5 million face shields to healthcare workers around the globe.

Apple CEO Tim Cook in an earnings call while announcing the second quarter results for the company that Apple was distributing more than 7.5 million face shields and that it would continue to ship more than 1 million face shields to doctors, nurses and medical personnel every week.

Cook also said that in addition to these, Apple was sourcing more than 30 million N95 masks for frontline workers around the world. “At the same time that they were leaving no stone unturned to get our latest generation of devices manufactured and into our customers’ hands, our worldwide network of supply chain partners, logistics and operations folks in every part of the company were also sourcing more than 30 million masks for frontline medical workers, ensuring they’re donated to places of greatest need in every region around the world,” Cook said in the earnings call.

Apart from this, Cook also talked about the Covid-19 symptom tracker app and website that Apple had launched in partnership with the CDC. He said that the app had been installed nearly 2 million times. “As of today, the app has been installed nearly 2 million times and the web tool has received over 3 million unique visits,” Cook said during the earnings call.

