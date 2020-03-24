Apple removes online buying limit on iPhones amid coronavirus outbreak

tech

Apple recently announced two per person iPhone buying limit for those getting it online. This was due to the coronavirus pandemic and how it was affecting the production, sales and logistics. However, a few days after the announcement, Apple has dropped the limit. This means you can go ahead and buy more than two iPhones from the online store if you want.

As reported by Reuters, the drop-down menus in online stores for the United States, Hong Kong, mainland China and some other regions now allow customers to buy more than 10 devices at one go. However, some purchasing limitations for iPad and Macbook models still remain.

Apple has not yet given an official statement on the removal of the iPhone buying limit yet.

Earlier this month, the iPhone maker shut all its brick-and-mortar stores outside China as a part of lockdowns and limiting the public movement in order to curb the coronavirus spread. However, all of them were reopened by March 13. Apple’s one of the major component manufacturer, Foxconn also halted its operations for a brief time period.

There have been reports indicating that Apple’s launch of the rumoured iPhone SE2 or iPhone 9 may also get delayed due to the outbreak. But interestingly, the firm launched the new version of iPad Pro and MacBook Air models a few days ago.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Apple has already announced that it will be holding the annual WWDC developers conference online this time. It is the same conference where Apple introduces the new version of iOS every year.