Home / Tech / Apple shows how to wear face masks made for Covid-19 medical workers

Apple shows how to wear face masks made for Covid-19 medical workers

The Apple website has now posted a guideline on how to assemble the mask. These face shields are designed to add an extra layer of protection for health workers during the pandemic.

tech Updated: Apr 08, 2020 19:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Apple website has now posted a guideline on how to assemble the mask. These face shields are designed to add an extra layer of protection for health workers during the pandemic. (Apple)
         

A couple of days ago Apple CEO Tim Cook announced in a video on Twitter that Apple will soon be making face shield for medical workers who are on ground treating the Covid-19 affected people. Following up that announcement, the Apple website has now posted a guideline on how to assemble the mask. These face shields are designed to add an extra layer of protection for health workers during the pandemic.

The directions mentioned on the Apple’s support page seem are pretty straight forward and easy. It tells how to tighten the Silicone strap on either side of the face shield that also comes with a forehead band. These masks can be cleaned and reused as well. Apple state s that the masks can be sterilized using chemicals that comprise of 70% Ethanol, 70% Isopropyl Alcohol, 6% Bleach and 3% Hydrogen Peroxide.

Apple has already shipped the first batch of these face shields to Kaiser Hospital in Santa Clara, California. In the video, Cook also mentioned that the response to these face shields from medical workers has been incredible.   

In the video, Cook already mentioned that the company plans to ship 1 million face shields this week and another million by next week.

“Our first shipment was delivered to Kaiser hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley this past week, and the feedback from doctors was very positive. These pack flat, 100 per box. Each shield is assembles in less than two minutes and is fully adjustable. We’re sourcing materials and manufacturing in the US and China,” he added.

Among other efforts, the company has also launched its Covid-19 screening app and website in partnership with the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA.

Delhi’s lockdown call tomorrow at big meet called by Lt Guv Anil Baijal
Maharashtra reports 8 coronavirus deaths, 117 positive cases in a day
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
20 coronavirus hotspots sealed in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news
