Apple shows rumoured ‘2020 iPhone SE’ on its website ahead of launch

tech

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 10:11 IST

The rumours and leaks on the much-anticipated, entry level iPhone, the 2020 iPhone SE is hitting the web in every way imaginable. Although there are several reports stating that the new iPhone SE will look the same as the iPhone 8, this is the first time that we might be looking at the smartphone before it has been launched. What’s more is that it is coming straight from Apple’s own website.

As pointed out by YouTube video creator Aaron Zollo on Twitter, Apple’s US shopping website lists “Belkin InvisiGlass Ultra Screen Protection for iPhone SE/ 8 / 7” as one of the accessory. If you look clearly at the title, the same screen gaurd is for iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and the iPhone SE. Since the original iPhone SE looked more like the iPhone 5S with a different screen size, it is clear that the ‘iPhone SE’ mentioned here is a different handset altogether.

Also read: Apple may improve its password manager, iCloud Keychain with iOS 14

And since this is the official website and listing, there is an image shown as well. The iPhone shown in the image looks a lot like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 and understandably so considering there is a same screen guard for all three. The accessory is priced at $39.95. However, the drop down only shows iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 options and so does the ‘Compatibility’ section.

According to a latest report, the ‘2020 iPhone SE’ may launch today. There’s no confirmation though. But looking at the intensity of leaks and the aforementioned listing on the Apple website, the launch indeed seems closer than expected. The new iPhone is said to feature Apple’s A13 processor and come in three storage variants – 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. It may also come in three colours – White, Black and PRODUCT (Red). We can only wait and see what Apple has in store for us.