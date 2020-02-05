Apple simplifies iCloud website interface for iOS, Android mobile users

tech

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 13:55 IST

Apple is making it easier for both iOS and Android users to access the icloud.com website from the mobile browsers such as Safari, Firefox and Chrome. If you haven’t tried it in a while, opening the website on the mobile browser now shows the content in the native interface instead of forcing users to move to the desktop version. From the website, users can access services like Notes, Photos and Find My iPhone.

The new user interface now looks similar to that of the regular app interface, which indeed makes it easier to navigate on the iPhone screens. However, the update is more useful for Android users as they can access Apple’s services via their mobile browsers easily.

Apple’s new interface for iCloud.com is not yet available for all. As mentioned by the News Landed website, users won’t see all the Apple services for now as it is limited to Notes, Photos, Reminders and Find My iPhone. Some other iCloud features including Contacts, Calendar and even iWork suite of apps are still not present.

The website stated (and confirmed by Hindustan Times Tech) that currently users are facing issues in the Notes and Photos applications in iCloud.com. We were not able to upload images in the Photos section and even type after creating a new Note from an Android smartphone. However, we assume Apple will soon fix the problem. Nonetheless, we were still able to see the media library, delete images, like them, add more in the albums and even download them.

On a related note, as per Reuters, Apple has dropped the plans to make its iPhone backups fully encrypted in iCloud after FBI’s complaint of it harming the investigations. The ‘fruit-company’ has been forced by government authorities previously as well to crack the encryption of iPhones for investigations.