Apple slashes prices of older phones in India, iPhone 6S now starts at Rs 29,900

After launching iPhone XR and iPhone XS premium phones, Apple India has dropped the price of its older smartphones, including iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus. The official Apple website reflects the new price list.

Interestingly enough, the website has removed the prices for models like iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone SE. It is worth noting that Apple has reportedly discontinued select handsets including iPhone X, iPhone 6S and iPhone SE in the US. The company is unlikely to discontinue its older smartphones in India anytime sooner considering older iPhone models are more popular than the new ones. Moreover, Apple locally assembles iPhone SE and iPhone 6S models in India.

Here are all the Apple devices that have received price cut after iPhone XR and iPhone XS launch.

Apple iPhone 6S

Apple’s iPhone 6s series has received the biggest significant price cuts. iPhone 6s Plus 32GB which was earlier priced at Rs 52,240, will be available at Rs 34,900. iPhone 6s Plus 128GB gets a price cut from Rs 61,450 to Rs 44,900. iPhone 6s lineup now starts at Rs 29,900, and goes up to Rs 39,900 for the top-end model. iPhone 6s is available with 32GB and 128GB storage options.

Apple iPhone X

Apple’s iPhone X now starts at Rs 91,900 for the base model with 64GB. The top-end 256GB model will be available at Rs 1,06,900. The previous prices of iPhone X were Rs 95,390 and Rs 1,08,930.

Apple iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB is now available at a new price of Rs 69,900 as compared to its previous price tag of Rs 77,560. iPhone 8 Plus with 256GB in-built storage will now retail at Rs 84,900. It was previously priced at Rs 91,110.

iPhone 8 64GB which was earlier priced at Rs 67,940 is now available at a lower price of Rs 59,900. Its top-end model also gets a price cut from Rs 81,500 to Rs 74,900.

Apple iPhone 7

The iPhone 7 Plus series comes with 32GB and 128GB storage options. The base model of iPhone 7 Plus is now priced at Rs 49,900, while the top-end variant will be available at Rs 59,900. iPhone 7 Plus was previously available at a starting price of Rs 62,840.

Apple has reduced the price of iPhone 7 32GB from Rs 52,370 to Rs 39,900. iPhone 7 128GB also sees a big price drop from Rs 61,560 to Rs 49,900.

