e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Tech / Apple stole tech that it’s using for the Watch: Masimo claims in patent suit

Apple stole tech that it’s using for the Watch: Masimo claims in patent suit

Masimo, which develops signal processing technology for health-care monitors, and its spinoff, Cercacor Laboratories, claimed in a lawsuit that Apple got secret information under the guise of a working relationship and then hired away key employees

tech Updated: Jan 10, 2020 13:15 IST
Susan Decker and Mark Gurman
Susan Decker and Mark Gurman
New York
Masimo, which develops signal processing technology for health-care monitors, and its spinoff, Cercacor Laboratories, claimed in a lawsuit that Apple got secret information under the guise of a working relationship and then hired away key employees
Masimo, which develops signal processing technology for health-care monitors, and its spinoff, Cercacor Laboratories, claimed in a lawsuit that Apple got secret information under the guise of a working relationship and then hired away key employees(REUTERS)
         

Apple is being accused of stealing trade secrets and improperly using Masimo inventions related to health monitoring in its Apple Watch.

Masimo, which develops signal processing technology for health-care monitors, and its spinoff, Cercacor Laboratories, claimed in a lawsuit that Apple got secret information under the guise of a working relationship and then hired away key employees, including Michael O’Reilly, who became vice president of Apple’s health technology efforts.

The business segment that includes the Apple Watch, Apple TV and Beats headphones is the company’s fastest-growing category and generated more than $24 billion in sales in the fiscal year that ended in September.

Masimo and Cercacor said their technology for non-invasive monitoring using light was key to Apple overcoming performance issues with its Watch. Among the 10 patents Apple is accused of infringing are ones covering ways to measure oxygen levels in blood and heart rate using light emitters and detectors.

The companies are seeking orders that would block further use of their patented inventions in the Apple Watch 4 and 5, return of confidential information and unspecified damages.

Officials with Cupertino, California-based Apple didn’t immediately return queries seeking comment.

Apple contacted Masimo in 2013 and asked to meet for a potential collaboration, according to the complaint filed in federal court in Santa Ana, California. Apple said it wanted “to understand more about Masimo’s technology to potentially integrate that technology into Apple’s products,” Masimo said.

After what Masimo thought were productive meetings, Apple instead hired O’Reilly, who was then Masimo’s chief medical officer and was “privy to extremely sensitive information,” according to the suit.

The next year, it hired Marcelo Lamego, who was Cercacor’s chief technology officer and a former Masimo scientist. Lamego had “unfettered access” to confidential technical information and, shortly after starting work at Apple, began pursuing patent applications for things that he learned at the companies. Apple knew it was getting confidential information from the two men, the companies said.

“Given what appeared to be a targeted effort to obtain information and expertise from Masimo and Cercacor, Masimo and Cercacor warned Apple about respecting their rights,” the companies said in the complaint.

Neither man was named as a defendant in the suit.

Masimo and Cercacor also are seeking to add their engineers to seven patents and applications that were issued to Lemego. That would make Masimo and Cercacor owners, or at least joint owners, of those patents and applications currently assigned to Apple.

It’s not the first time that Apple’s faced allegations of strong-arming information from companies that thought they were working with the tech giant. In October, it was accused of stealing patented technology from an email developer and then removing the man’s messaging service from its App Store so it wouldn’t be a competitor.

Apple has also been accused of incorporating another’s patented invention into its Watch without paying. Last month, a New York cardiologist filed a lawsuit saying Apple owes him royalties on the Watch feature that provides notifications of an irregular heartbeat.

The case is Masimo Corp. v. Apple Inc., 20-48, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California (Santa Ana).

tags
top news
‘Repetitive Sec 144 orders abuse of power’: What SC said on Kashmir curbs
‘Repetitive Sec 144 orders abuse of power’: What SC said on Kashmir curbs
In tribunal’s order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry, Supreme Court spots a flaw
In tribunal’s order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry, Supreme Court spots a flaw
Gauri Lankesh murder accused arrested from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Gauri Lankesh murder accused arrested from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, meets activists held during CAA protests
Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, meets activists held during CAA protests
Waugh picks current ‘number one’ Test batsman in the world
Waugh picks current ‘number one’ Test batsman in the world
Prince Harry, Meghan to be punished for defying Queen’s order: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan to be punished for defying Queen’s order: Report
Engineering students develop free-swimming Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Engineering students develop free-swimming Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war
Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri LankaArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberSSC CHSL 2019UPTET 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech