Apple Stores in US to remain closed until early May due to pandemic

Apple has opened all of its 42 stores in China last month after it was forced to close them temporarily due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

tech Updated: Apr 04, 2020 07:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Apple has also closed all its stores in Italy that remains worst hit by the outbreak.
Apple has also closed all its stores in Italy that remains worst hit by the outbreak.
         

Apple Stores in the US are expected to remain closed until early May owing to the lockdown enforced in the country in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a report by Bloomberg, an internal memo informs the staffers that all of the company’s retail stores in the country will remain closed and work-from-home arrangements will stay in place until early May due to ongoing pandemic.

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail and People Deirdre O’Brien in an internal memo said that the company was continuously monitoring the local conditions for its various stores on a daily basis and that a decision on reopening a facility would be made in the basis of “thoughtful reviews and the latest guidance from local governments and public health experts.”

O’Brien in her memo also told the staffers that the company was working on various options that would ensure that parents have the “support and the flexibility to adjust their schedules” as per their requirement adding that Apple was “encouraging employees to be open with management about their challenges.”

It is worth noting that Apple has opened all of its 42 stores in China last month after it was forced to close them temporarily due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. Apple has also closed all its stores in Italy that remains worst hit by the outbreak.

