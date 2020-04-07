e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Apple supplier Foxconn’s sales down 7.7% in March

Apple supplier Foxconn’s sales down 7.7% in March

Foxconn had reported a 23.7% fall in profit in the last three months of 2019 as it braced for the impact from the coronavirus pandemic that hit demand from key customers.

tech Updated: Apr 07, 2020 08:02 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Hong Kong
Foxconn resumed operations in China where it had expected normal production by the end of March.
Foxconn resumed operations in China where it had expected normal production by the end of March.(REUTERS)
         

Sales at Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry, a key supplier of Apple Inc’s products known by its trade name Foxconn, were down by 7.7% in March.

The world’s largest contract electronics maker reported revenues of T$347.7 billion dollar ($11.51 billion) in March, falling from T$376.6 billion from a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Taiwan stock exchange on Monday.

January-March revenue totalled T$929.7 billion, down by 12.0% from the previous year, the filing showed.

Last month, Foxconn reported a 23.7% fall in profit in the last three months of 2019 as it braced for the impact from the coronavirus pandemic that hit demand from key customers.

top news
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Coronavirus case count to guide India’s lockdown future
Coronavirus case count to guide India’s lockdown future
UK PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as coronavirus symptoms ‘worsen’
UK PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as coronavirus symptoms ‘worsen’
Delhi government steps up fight to contain coronavirus in 7 zones
Delhi government steps up fight to contain coronavirus in 7 zones
‘Animal trials for the Covid-19 vaccine will be critical’: Krishna Ella
‘Animal trials for the Covid-19 vaccine will be critical’: Krishna Ella
Covid-19: ‘Greatly respected’ Indian doctor dies in UK
Covid-19: ‘Greatly respected’ Indian doctor dies in UK
2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S BS 6 launched
2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S BS 6 launched
Cracker bursting breaks spell of good air in Delhi
Cracker bursting breaks spell of good air in Delhi
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech