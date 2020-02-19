e-paper
Home / Tech / ‘Apple Tags’ tracking device could launch later this year, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

‘Apple Tags’ tracking device could launch later this year, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

According to Kuo, the shipment of these tags would reach tens of millions of units by the end of the year

tech Updated: Feb 19, 2020 11:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
‘Apple Tags’ tracking devices may launch later this year
‘Apple Tags’ tracking devices may launch later this year (Bloomberg)
         

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Universal Scientific Industrial, Shanghai-based manufacturing company will begin supplying the system-in-package for company’s upcoming Ultra Wideband item tracking tags in the second to third quarter of 2020.

According to Kuo, the shipment of these tags would reach tens of millions of units by the end of the year, MacRumers reported on Tuesday.

“We believe that the ultra-wideband (UWB) tag will enhance the user experience of iOS’s ‘find’ and augmented reality applications by offering measurement functions in the short distance,” the report quoted Kuo.

Earlier, Kuo said the Ultra Wideband tag would be one of Apple’s major new hardware products in the first half of 2020.

ALSO READ: Meet Tile, a cheaper alternative to upcoming Apple Tag tracking device

Additionally, A German news site iphone-ticker.de has claimed that Apple is planning to hold a media event on March 31 where the the company would unveil its low cost iPhone called either the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9.

The phone will reportedly go on sale on April 3 and would retail for $399, placing it firmly in the midrange price category.

A recent report from the Japanese blog Mac Otakara has claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly planning to launch a 5.4-inch iPhone similar in size to the iPhone 8.

