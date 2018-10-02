Apple to add 70 new emojis to iPhones as iOS 12.1 beta update rolls out

Apple on Tuesday announced that more than 70 new emojis are coming to iOS. The new set of emojis will be part of iOS 12.1 update expected to be rolled out very soon.

Apple said these new emojis are being made available to early testers through the latest iOS 12.1 developer preview which rolls out today.

MacOS and WatchOS will also be receiving these new emojis.

“Emoji are used by people all over the world to communicate. iOS 12.1 brings even more characters to the keyboard that better represent global users, including new emoji for moon cake, red gift envelope and nazar amulet,” said the company in a release.

“New emoji characters are created based on the approved characters in Unicode 11.0. Apple is working with the Unicode Consortium to add more disability-themed emoji to the keyboard for Unicode 12.0, slated for release in 2019,” it added.

For sports and adventure lovers, Apple is adding new emojis for softball, frisbee and lacrosse, and new characters for luggage, compass and a hiking boot to accompany the existing climbing emoji.

New wildlife emojis are llama, mosquito, swan and raccoon. For foodies, Apple is adding bagel and salt emojis.

The latest set also includes new characters with red hair, grey hair and curly hair, a new emoji for bald people.

Along with new emojis, iOS 12.1 is going to come with a wide range of new features. One of the most anticipated features is dual-SIM support on new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Apple will also be adding support for Group FaceTime with the new update.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 23:48 IST