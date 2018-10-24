Apple to fix ‘beautygate’ problem for iPhone XS and XR

Apple’s iPhone XS and XR has a problem. It beautifies selfies without the user’s permission and with no option to disable it. Apple has acknowledged the problem and will soon roll out a fix for it.

For quite some time now, iPhone XS and XR users have been complaining of the beauty filter on the selfie camera. The iPhone XS would smoothen one’s skin and make it lighter. Beautification is common now on almost every smartphone for both the selfie and rear camera.

A photo shared on Reddit shows the comparison between the iPhone X and iPhone XS camera. You can see the difference in the photos where some marks on the face are removed and the skin looks smoother.

Apple will be rolling out a fix for this ‘beautygate’ problem in iOS 12.1 update. Apple said the problem lies in the ‘Smart HDR’ camera system on the front camera, The Verge reported. Smart HDR on the 7-megapixel front camera offers “more highlight and shadow detail” to photos. According to The Verge, Smart HDR was flawed with choosing frames with longer shutter speed and the absence of OIS resulted in the selfies appearing smoother.

iOS 12.1 which is currently in beta will be available publicly soon. If the ‘beautygate’ problem has been bothering you, Apple will be fixing it.

This is one of the few but problematic bugs the new iPhones have been plagued with. Recently, Apple fixed the charging problem on the iPhone XS and XS Max. The iPhones wouldn’t charge unless the screen was active leading to some users re-plugging the charger.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 11:44 IST