Apple to hire over 1,000 interns this summer amid outbreak

The company is planning to offer the same protections against the coronavirus outbreak to its in-person interns as it does to its full-time employees.

tech Updated: Apr 09, 2020 16:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apart from the iPhone maker, Amazon, Intel and Uber also plan on having on-site interns this year.
The Covid-19 outbreak has disrupted the tech industry. Manufacturing plants and retail showrooms have been temporarily closed, smartphone launches and developer conferences are being shifted to online format and software updates have been delayed due to the virus outbreak and the lockdown. But that’s not the only way the daily functioning of companies has been affected. A new report says that tech companies are “scrambling to craft digital options” for their summer interns. Amid the present circumstance, Apple has committed to hiring more than 1,000 summer interns this year.

Apple, in a statement to Axios said that it was planning to hire more than 1,000 people for online and in-person internships this year.

The company is planning to offer the same protections against the coronavirus outbreak to its in-person interns as it does to its full-time employees. In a pledge statement to the publication, Apple said that it will “extend to our interns the same precautions and care that we’re extending to all our other personnel as a part of the ongoing COVID-19 response.”

Notably, Apple is not the only company that is planning to have in-person interns this year. Apart from the iPhone maker, Amazon, Intel and Uber also plan on having on-site interns this year. Amazon told the publication that it “expects its biggest-ever class of interns globally” this year adding that the majority of internships will be held online.

Similarly, Intel and Uber will have on-site interns if the conditions at the time are feasible.

