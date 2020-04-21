Apple to hold a developer session ahead of WWDC 2020 in June

tech

Apple has begun preparations for its annual developer conference, Worldwide Developers Conference 2020, which is scheduled to be held in June this year. This year, the company is holding the conference online-only in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. According to reports, Apple has started to send invites to select developers for a session ahead of the conference.

According to AppleInsider, Apple in an email to select developers has invited them to join the discussion on “supporting accessibility in your apps.”

“At Apple, we believe that technology is most powerful when it empowers everyone. Join us for an online event to learn how you can take advantage of the award-winning accessibility features that come standard on Apple devices,” the letter reads.

According to the note, Apple’s session will be interactive allowing developers to ask questions as well. The session is expected to be held on April 23.

Earlier, Apple said it will move its WWDC 2020 conference to online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, bringing the entire developer community together with a new experience,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead.”

Apple is expected to announce the iOS 14 and other updates at the conference.