Apple to iPhone 5 users: Install iOS 10.3.4 update before Nov 3 or lose these key functions

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:53 IST

If you’re still using an old iPhone 5, download and install the latest iOS update right away to avoid losing access to key services. Apple over the weekend sent out notifications to iPhone 5 users asking them to download the latest iOS 10.3.4 before November 3, 2019.

“Update to iOS 10.3.4 before November 3, 2019 to continue using App Store, iCloud, email, web, and other services. If the update to iPhone 5 is not completed by November 3, 2019, you will be required to back up and restore using a Mac or PC in order to update because over-the-air software updates and iCloud Backup will not work,” read the Apple notification to iPhone 5 users.

The latest software update is aimed at fixing a critical GPS bug that had affected Apple’s older generation devices including iPhone 4S, iPad with Retina Display, iPad 2, and the fourth-generation iPad. Users of these devices have also been asked to download the latest iOS update.

Apple in its support page explained that the latest iOS update is required to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue using functions that depend on date and time such as web browsing, App Store, iCloud, and email.

“This is due to the GPS time rollover issue that began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6, 2019. Affected Apple devices are not impacted until just before 12:00 a.m. UTC on November 3, 2019,” it added.

In order to download the iOS 10.3.4 update on your iPhone 5, you need to go to Settings > Tap General > Tap About > Check for Software update > If there, download and install.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 12:51 IST