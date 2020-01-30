Apple to launch AirTags, high-end headphones, wireless charging mat, more soon

tech

Jan 30, 2020

It seems that Apple is going to have a busy year ahead. The company is reportedly working on a bunch of new devices in the first half of 2020. The list of devices includes a 4.7-inch iPhone, presumably the iPhone SE 2, a pair of new high-end headphones, AirTags and an updated MacBook MacBook Pro.

The report, which comes as a courtesy of Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, says that Apple will also launch a wireless charging, updated MacBook Air lineup and an updated iPad Pro model in the first half of the year.

Notably, some of these devices have been in the news for quite some time now. For instance, Kuo says that the company will launch an iPhone with a 4.7-inch display in the first half of the year. He also says that the upcoming iPhone will feature iPhone 8’s design but with a faster A13 chipset that powers the iPhone 11.This device will be launched by the end of March at a price of about $399 (Rs 28,600 approximately).

For those of you who have been following the buzz around the iPhone SE 2 (or the iPhone 9), reports hint that the phone will feature Touch ID for security that is built into its home screen button. The smartphone is expected to be available in 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

Next in line is the updated version of the iPad Pro. The Apple analyst says that the new iPad Pro models will come with a triple-rear camera setup that supports 3D sensing for AR. The new lineup is expected to be unveiled in March this year.

Apple will also refresh its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lineup. While it remains uncertain if Apple is planning to launch a refreshed lineup of MacBook Pro, MacBook Air or both, previous reports have detailed that the company plans to launch a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the Magic Keypad in October this year.

In addition to these, the company is also planning to launch a pair of high-end headphones this year. AirPods have been immensely successful in the past year. It seems that with the new Apple wants to replicate that success with headphones as well. That said, Kuo didn’t provide more details about this one.

Moving on, Apple will launch AirTags this year. Last year, reports hinted that the company could launch a Tile-like tracker alongside the iPhone 11 series smartphone. However, when the device didn’t show up at the launch event reports said that the product wasn’t ready for launch yet. Now, Kuo says that the company will launch AirTags that will support Ultra Wideband, which would increase the accuracy of locating them.

Lastly, Kuo believes that Apple will take another shot at wireless charging mats this year.

Apple had first introduced the Air Power mats back in 2017 alongside the iPhone X. However, almost a year later the company said that the device had been scrapped. Now Kuo is saying that the company will launch smaller AirPower mats this year. He didn’t share any further details about the upcoming device.