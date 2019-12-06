Apple to launch four OLED iPhones in 2020, iPhone SE 2 still on track: Kuo

tech

Apple has big plans for its 2020 iPhone lineup. The latest from analyst Min-Chi Kuo reveals that Apple will launch four OLED iPhones in 2020 and iPhone SE 2 in the first half. Apple is also planning an iPhone without the Lightning port in 2021.

According to Kuo’s latest investor notes (via 9to5Mac), there will be four new iPhones in 2020 excluding the iPhone SE 2. Apple’s 2020 iPhone 12 series will feature one with a 5.4-inch display, two in 6.1-inch display, and one 6.7-inch display. The 6.1-inch iPhone will be offered with lower-end and high-end specs. All these iPhones will feature an OLED display and support 5G connectivity as well. Apple’s new iPhone series features three iPhones as it did from 2017. With four new iPhones in the pipeline it’s interesting to see how Apple carries this out.

Kuo also predicted the 5.4-inch iPhone and the 6.1-inch low-end model will feature dual rear cameras. As for the high-end 6.1-inch iPhone and the 6.7-inch iPhone there will be a triple-camera setup with a 3D ToF (time-of-flight) sensor. The interesting bit in Kuo’s prediction is that the 2020 iPhones will feature a design similar to the iPhone 4.

iPhone SE 2

Coming to the iPhone SE 2, Apple continued with the same prediction that it will launch in the first half of 2020. iPhone SE 2 is predicted to feature an LCD display with an iPhone 8-like design. This iPhone will however have powerful internals like the A13 chipset which resides in the iPhone 11 series. Leaks suggest iPhone SE 2 will pack 3GB of RAM and offer storage options of 64GB and 128GB. The upcoming iPhone is also said to house a single rear camera.

2021 iPhones

Kuo’s prediction includes Apple’s road map for its 2021 iPhones. Apple is said to update the iPhone SE 2 in 2021 as well. Dubbed iPhone SE 2 Plus it will be available in two screen sizes of 5.5-inch and 6.1-inch. iPhone SE 2 Plus is also said to feature an all-screen design but with no Face ID integration. It will instead house Touch ID on the power button of the iPhone SE 2 Plus.

The company also plans to launch an iPhone with no Lightning port thereby giving a “completely wireless experience’. Apple will however keep this change only with the high-end iPhone model in 2021.