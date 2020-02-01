Apple to launch low-cost iPhone in 2021 with side-mounted Touch ID, LCD display: Kuo

tech

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 15:03 IST

Apple is expected to launch a low-cost iPhone in March this year. This would be an upgrade to the iPhone SE. Apple is said to continue this next year too with another low-cost iPhone. This one is said to feature a Touch ID button but it will be placed on the side of the iPhone.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) said this 2021 iPhone will feature an LCD display like the upcoming iPhone 9 (iPhone SE 2). Kuo also said the Touch ID button on this iPhone will be embedded on the side. It appears that Apple will still not opt for Face ID for its low-cost iPhone.

With a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, there will be more room for display on the 2021 iPhone. The fingerprint authentication on the Touch ID for next year’s iPhone will be capacitive and feature a new design. This iPhone is also said to feature a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch display.

The new Touch ID integration would be slight upgrade over the upcoming iPhone 9 which is said to feature a Touch ID button. iPhone 9 is also expected to feature a dated design like the iPhone 8 but have high-end internals. It could feature a 4.7-inch LCD display which is also the same as the iPhone 8.

This iPhone could be powered by the A13 Bionic chipset which is used on the iPhone 11 series. Reports suggest iPhone 9 will pack 3GB of RAM with two storage variants of 64GB and 128GB. Apple could price the iPhone 9 at $399 (Rs 28,300 approximately) for the base model.