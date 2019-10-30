e-paper
Apple to launch three 5G iPhones next year

Apple has reportedly started mobilising suppliers for its first range of 5G iPhones.

tech Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:41 IST
Reuters
An attendee views the Apple Inc. iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphone after an event in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Apple unveiled new iPhones with camera enhancements and improved battery life, making incremental tweaks to lure buyers ahead of a more substantial overhaul of its handsets in 2020.(Bloomberg)
         

Apple Inc is mobilizing suppliers to launch its first 5G iPhone range, the Nikkei Asian Review said on Wednesday.

“It will be the first time Apple introduces 5G iPhones ... There will be three of them and the company has set an aggressive sales target,” Nikkei quoted a source as saying.

The three new iPhones will carry a 5G modem chip designed by Qualcomm Inc, Nikkei added, citing four people familiar with the plan.

Apple and Qualcomm did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 17:41 IST

