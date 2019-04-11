Today in New Delhi, India
Apple to let users hear podcasts straight from web

Apple’s redesigned webpage for podcasts features a built-in web playback feature and a streamlined design which is easier to navigate.

Updated: Apr 11, 2019 16:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service
The logo of Apple company is seen outside an Apple store in Paris, France, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann(REUTERS)

Users will no longer have to download iTunes to listen to Apple’s podcast episodes with the company now allowing them to play these directly from its website.

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio or video files, which can be downloaded for listening.

Apple’s redesigned webpage for podcasts features a built-in web playback feature and a streamlined design which is easier to navigate, MacRumors reported on Wednesday.

Each new page features a clear recap of each episode along with a “play” button.

Clicking on an episode’s name would open up a full page for episodes, showing complete details about their content to help a user decide what to listen to, the report said.

The prior design for podcasts on the web was just a list of episodes that redirected users to iTunes with no web playback option available.

The iPhone-maker is now planning to bring a standalone podcasts app with the launch of macOS 10.15, the report noted.

