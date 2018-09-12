Today in New Delhi, India
Apple to live stream iPhone XS launch event on Twitter: How to get latest updates

This will be the first time Apple will be live streaming its event on Twitter. Here’s how you can follow the latest updates from Apple on Twitter.

tech Updated: Sep 12, 2018 10:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
How to get the latest updates from Apple’s special event (Apple )

Apple will be livestreaming its annual iPhone event on Twitter for the first time. So far, Apple had restricted the live stream support to limited platforms like Safari, Microsoft Edge and Apple TV among others.

The company had been running a promoted ad on the micro-blogging platform for weeks. Apart from watching the live stream, Apple fans can get latest updates through tweets by liking the company’s promoted tweet.

Interestingly enough, Apple hasn’t officially tweeted anything from its Twitter handle. Also, the ad campaigns run by the company don’t appear on the profile. This is most probably because of Twitter’s “promoted only” ad feature that allows brands to only show a tweet targeted to a users, reported TechCrunch.

While this is the first time Apple is live streaming on Twitter, the company has of late extended the reach of its events. For instance, its WWDC 2018 was one of the first Apple events that supported Google’s Chrome browser and Mozilla Firefox.

Apple’s event is scheduled to begin at 10:00am PDT (10:30PM IST). You can watch the live stream by following this link. The company is expected to unveil as many as three new iPhones, new iPad and a new smart watch.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 10:48 IST

