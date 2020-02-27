e-paper
Apple to open its online store in India this year, says Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook in a call with the company’s shareholders said that the company would open its online store in India in 2020.

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 08:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tim Cook said that Apple will open its first retail store in India in 2021.
Tim Cook said that Apple will open its first retail store in India in 2021.(Bloomberg)
         

Apple so far has sold its products in India via third-party sellers and marketplaces like Amazon and Croma. But that is about to change this year.

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook while talking to the shareholders at the company’s annual meeting said that Apple will open its online store in India in 2020. He also said that Apple would open its first retail store in the country in 2021, TechCrunch reported.

“I’m a huge believer in the opportunity in India...It’s a country with a vibrancy and demographics that are just unparalleled,” Cook told the shareholders.

