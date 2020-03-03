e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Apple to pay $500 million for throttling older iPhones

Apple to pay $500 million for throttling older iPhones

It calls for Apple to pay consumers $25 per iPhone, which may be adjusted up or down depending on how many iPhones are eligible, with a minimum total payout of $310 million.

tech Updated: Mar 03, 2020 08:59 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Apple attributed the problems mainly to temperature changes, high usage and other issues, and said its engineers worked quickly and successfully to address them.
Apple attributed the problems mainly to temperature changes, high usage and other issues, and said its engineers worked quickly and successfully to address them.(REUTERS)
         

Apple Inc has agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle litigation accusing it of quietly slowing down older iPhones as it launched new models, to induce owners to buy replacement phones or batteries.

The preliminary proposed class-action settlement was disclosed on Friday night and requires approval by US District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California.

It calls for Apple to pay consumers $25 per iPhone, which may be adjusted up or down depending on how many iPhones are eligible, with a minimum total payout of $310 million.

Apple denied wrongdoing and settled the nationwide case to avoid the burdens and costs of litigation, court papers show.

The Cupertino, California-based company did not immediately respond on Monday to requests for comment.

Friday’s settlement covers US owners of the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7Plus or SE that ran the iOS 10.2.1 or later operating system. It also covers US owners of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later before December. 21, 2017.

Consumers contended that their phones’ performance suffered after they installed Apple software updates. They said this misled them into believing their phones were near the end of their life-cycles, requiring replacements or new batteries.

ALSO READ: Apple’s official e-store to be operational in India by Q3 2020: Report

Apple attributed the problems mainly to temperature changes, high usage and other issues, and said its engineers worked quickly and successfully to address them. Analysts sometimes refer to the slowing of iPhones as “throttling.”

Lawyers for the consumers described the settlement as “fair, reasonable, and adequate.” They called payments of $25 per iPhone “considerable by any degree,” saying their damages expert considered $46 per iPhone the maximum possible. The lawyers plan to seek up to $93 million, equal to 30% of $310 million, in legal fees, plus up to $1.5 million for expenses.

Following an initial outcry over slow iPhones, Apple apologized and lowered the price for replacement batteries to $29 from $79. The case is In re Apple Inc Device Performance Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 18-md-02827.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal to meet PM Modi today, first since taking charge as Delhi CM for new term
Arvind Kejriwal to meet PM Modi today, first since taking charge as Delhi CM for new term
122 homes, 301 vehicles damaged in Delhi riots, says Interim damage report
122 homes, 301 vehicles damaged in Delhi riots, says Interim damage report
New cases of coronavirus increase chances of community transmission in India
New cases of coronavirus increase chances of community transmission in India
AI crew who flew with virus-struck Indian asked to remain in isolation for 14 days
AI crew who flew with virus-struck Indian asked to remain in isolation for 14 days
In Gujarat assembly, Cong MLA offers dy CM Nitin Patel CM post if he dumps BJP
In Gujarat assembly, Cong MLA offers dy CM Nitin Patel CM post if he dumps BJP
BMW Concept i4 photos leaked online before official unveiling
BMW Concept i4 photos leaked online before official unveiling
Woman beats infant to death after husband refuses to buy her clothes: Cops
Woman beats infant to death after husband refuses to buy her clothes: Cops
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech