Apple to pay ShotoniPhone contest winners after backlash from photographers

After complaints from photographers of not getting paid for the #ShotOniPhone contest, Apple has decided it will pay the 10 winners who used their glorious iPhones to capture some of the most stunning pictures in mobile photography.

Apple announced the contest this week, offering winners to see their pictures getting magnified for billboards, in Apple Stores, and in other marketing efforts. To enter, one had to upload photos on Twitter, Instagram, or Weibo with the #ShotOniPhone tag.

According to Cnet, while plenty of people submitted entries on Twitter and Instagram, others objected to the fact that Apple did not promise any sort of prize money.

This isn’t complicated. Pay the photographers. Apple has the money and will be using the photographers work to sell more iPhones anyway. Why someone wants to give free labor to one of the richest corporations in the world is beyond me https://t.co/IpCrvRYNIc — Hasani Hunter (@hasanihunter) January 23, 2019

Persuaded by the viewpoint of paying the photographers, Apple announced that photographers who shoot the final 10 winning photos will receive a licensing fee for use of such photos on billboards and other marketing channels.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 15:27 IST