Home / Tech / Apple to release smart keyboard with scissor-switch design in 2020

Apple to release smart keyboard with scissor-switch design in 2020

Apple had launched the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the scissor-switch keyboard design. This could come to smart keyboards for the new iPad and iPad Pro models.

tech Updated: Jan 22, 2020 17:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Apple first introduced the scissor-switch keyboard with the 16-inch MacBook Pro 16-inch last year.(Apple)
         

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce an updated Smart Keyboard with a scissor-switch design alongside its next-generation iPad and iPad Pro models in 2020.

The iPhone maker introduced its scissor-switch keyboard design at the end of 2019 with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Other MacBooks are also expected to get the keyboard in 2020, the Cult of Mac reported recently.

While, back in July 2019, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that iPad keyboards would stick with a rubber dome design rather than scissor switches in 2020-21.

Kuo recently revealed that the iPhone maker is expected to release new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing in the first half of 2020. In a research note with TF International Securities Kuo said the iPad Pro models will gain 3D sensing through the rear-facing camera system.

As per report, Apple is expected to use a time-of-flight system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map. Additionally, Kuo also reiterated that Apple plans to release its low-cost iPhone “SE 2” in the first half of 2020 too.

The iPhone SE 2 will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11’s version. Kuo expects the device to look similar to the iPhone 8 and believes it will be a popular upgrade option for existing iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S owners.

