e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Apple to reopen its Apple Stores in Switzerland

Apple to reopen its Apple Stores in Switzerland

The company, however, will follow a slew of health and safety protocols such as mandatory masks inside the store and capping the number of customers entering to ensure social distancing.

tech Updated: May 10, 2020 11:55 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Kul Bhushan
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Kul Bhushan
Hindustan Times
Apple begins to resume operations
Apple begins to resume operations(REUTERS)
         

Apple will reopen all its four Apple Stores in Switzerland on May 12. The company had shut down its store in Switzerland and other European countries in mid-March following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from its stores in Switzerland, Apple will open its 15 stores in Germany on May 11. According to 9to5Mac, Apple will open one store in the US on that day and will open more in the following days.

The company is said to follow health and safety protocols when its stores resume operations. This of course includes wearing masks inside the stores, contactless temperature check before entering the store, and reduced working hours. Other measures in place are encouraging users to purchase devices onlineand the number of customers entering the store will be capped to ensure social distancing.

Apple has gradually begun reopening its stores in different markets as the governments around the world have begun easing lockdown restrictions.

Apple, like many other companies, have been hit hard by the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company has already lowered its projections for the coming quarter.

The company, however, has hinted that there will be no delay in new product launches in the coming months. Apple is said to have a “packed” product roadmap through 2021.

“New products are our lifeblood. We’re continuing to work. [...] As you can tell from what we did this quarter despite the environment, we have our head down and are working because we know our customers want the products that we’ve got. They’re even more important in these times,” Apple CEO Time Cook had said in earnings call for the second quarter of 2020.

tags
top news
At big Kashmir meet to blunt Pak’s terror offensive, Ajit Doval also has some advice
At big Kashmir meet to blunt Pak’s terror offensive, Ajit Doval also has some advice
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
Civic bodies across India struggle to update data on Covid-19 deaths
Civic bodies across India struggle to update data on Covid-19 deaths
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Recovered from Covid-19, Odisha woman has a message
Recovered from Covid-19, Odisha woman has a message
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In