Apple to reportedly launch new AirPods alongside MacBook Pro next month

Apple is expected to debut a new pair of AirPods, probably the rumoured AirPods Pro Lite next month.

tech Updated: Apr 20, 2020 07:47 IST
Apple AirPods Pro launched last October, and it comes with active noise cancellation.
Apple AirPods Pro launched last October, and it comes with active noise cancellation. (Apple)
         

Apple launched a new iPhone just last week, and it is now expected to launch two more products in May. Apple is reportedly planning a new pair of AirPods and a MacBook Pro for next month.

This comes from Jon Prosser who was one of the few people who correctly predicted the iPhone SE 2 launch. According to Prosser, Apple will launch its next-generation AirPods alongside a MacBook Pro next month. Both of these products were supposed to launch at Apple’s March event which was reportedly cancelled. Apple had still launched a new MacBook Pro and an iPad Pro late March.

 

There hasn’t been much talk around a new version of AirPods. Also, Apple had launched the AirPods Pro just last October. But back in February, there was a DigiTimes report on an affordable version of the AirPods Pro dubbed AirPods Pro Lite . AirPods Pro Lite was touted to come with features like the AirPods Pro but it will be priced lower.

DigiTimes also reported that production for the AirPods Pro Lite and other Apple products would be delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and shipments wouldn’t begin until after April. The May launch time for AirPods Pro Lite could actually happen going by this speculation.

There are no leaks or rumours as yet on the AirPods Pro Lite other than its expected affordable price tag. The AirPods Pro is priced at Rs 24,990 in India, and it features a new design, and active noise cancellation. It is also equipped to deliver up to four-and-a-half hours of listening time on a single charge.

