Apple to roll out iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4 update on March 24 for iPhones and iPads

Although Apple hasn’t announced it separately, but the upcoming iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 will be coming to eligible iPhones and iPad devices starting March 24. This piece of information was revealed in the new iPad Pro launch newsroom post wherein the firm states the launch date of iPadOS for tablets. “iPadOS 13.4 with trackpad support will be available on March 24 as a free software update for all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later,” states the post.

The iPadOS 13.4 will also come with Trackpad support, which will work with Apple’s Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 and the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. Apple says that iPadOS 13.4 ‘reimagines’ the trackpad experience and doesn’t copy the experience that users typically see in macOS-running laptops and PCs. This means that instead of a simple pointer on the screen, users will see a cursor that adapts to different elements in a unique way when hovered over them.

“With iPadOS 13.4, Apple brings trackpad support to iPad, giving customers an all-new way to interact with their iPad. Rather than copying the experience from macOS, trackpad support has been completely reimagined for iPad. As users move their finger across the trackpad, the pointer elegantly transforms to highlight user interface elements. Multi-Touch gestures on the trackpad make it fast and easy to navigate the entire system without users ever lifting their hand,” states Apple.

There is still no word on the features of the iOS 13.4. We expect the next version of macOS, tvOS and watchOS to arrive on March 24 as well.